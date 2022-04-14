LTI sets up ServiceNow Experience Center & Innovation Lab in Hartford, CT

-
Larsen & Toubro Infotech has set up ServiceNow Experience Center & Innovation Lab at its recently inaugurated engagement center in Hartford, CT.
The Experience Center aims to encourage enterprises to rapidly evolve and adapt to new organizational processes and harness the full potential of technological advancements by adopting digital workflows that identify improvements, establish roadmaps, and streamline processes.
With focus on innovation and establishing new capabilities for enterprises, the LTI ServiceNow Experience Center will enable co-creation of best-in-class solutions for clients to accelerate their digital transformation journey on the ServiceNow platform. While the Experience Center will focus on new industry workflows, clients can engage with technical experts from LTI and ServiceNow for in-depth technology briefings, solution demos, software, and access to tools for Proof of Concept (PoC) and solution workshops.
