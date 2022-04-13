Chemplast Sanmar and its subsidiary receive ratings action from CRISIL

CRISIL Ratings has upgraded its long-term rating on the bank facilities of Chemplast Sanmar (CSL) to 'CRISIL AA-/Stable' from 'CRISIL A+/Positive' while reaffirming the short-term rating at 'CRISIL A1+'.

Further, the rating agency has upgraded its long-term rating on the bank facilities of Chemplast Cuddalore Vinyls (CCVL) (wholly owned subsidiary of Chemplast Sanmar) to 'CRISIL AA-/Stable' from 'CRISIL A+/Positive' while reaffirming its short-term rating at 'CRISIL A1+'.

