Maruti Suzuki India Ltd eases for fifth straight session

India Ltd is quoting at Rs 6883.5, down 0.67% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 21.1% in last one year as compared to a 2.73% rally in and a 26.49% fall in the Auto index.

India Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at 6883.5, down 0.67% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark is down around 0.59% on the day, quoting at 10661.3. The Sensex is at 35599.95, down 0.58%. India Ltd has eased around 4.51% in last one month.Meanwhile, of which is a constituent, has eased around 7.75% in last one month and is currently quoting at 8132.55, down 0.78% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 3.14 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 9.76 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark February futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 6905.65, down 0.71% on the day. tumbled 21.1% in last one year as compared to a 2.73% rally in NIFTY and a 26.49% fall in the

The PE of the stock is 27.57 based on earnings ending December 18.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)