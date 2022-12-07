Maruti Suzuki India Ltd slips for fifth straight session

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd is quoting at Rs 8710, down 0.08% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 17.15% in last one year as compared to a 6.48% rally in NIFTY and a 17.22% spurt in the Nifty Bank index.

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 8710, down 0.08% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.22% on the day, quoting at 18602.55. The Sensex is at 62541.58, down 0.14%.Maruti Suzuki India Ltd has eased around 5.87% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which Maruti Suzuki India Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 3.29% in last one month and is currently quoting at 12973.8, down 0.55% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 2.85 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 5.46 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark December futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 8778.1, up 0.01% on the day. Maruti Suzuki India Ltd jumped 17.15% in last one year as compared to a 6.48% rally in NIFTY and a 17.22% spurt in the Nifty Bank index.

The PE of the stock is 44.44 based on TTM earnings ending September 22.

