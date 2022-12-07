Tata Tele Business to offer Microsoft Azure to SMBs

Microsoft Azure offers essential compute, storage and networking resources on demand, on a pay-as-you-go-basis.

Tata Tele Business Services (TTBS) will offer Microsoft Azure to Small and Medium Businesses (SMBs). This will enable SMBs to modernize their operations with smooth movement of business workloads to cloud on pay as you go model and deliver better experience to their customers even as they scale faster.

TTBS, a brand belonging to Tata Teleservices, is the country's leading enabler of connectivity and communication solutions for businesses. With services ranging from connectivity, collaboration, cloud, security, IoT, and marketing solutions, TTBS offers the largest portfolio of ICT (Information and Communication Technology) services for businesses in India.

Wth TTBS now offering Microsoft Azure, SMBs an look forward to predictive and agile cloud platform to install, scale, and upgrade business solutions more quickly and securely and serve across geographies with speed and innovation and that too at a great price-performance. They will also have access to new technologies like AI and advanced analytics to make better and informed business decisions. These will offer additional savings to SMBs on infrastructure and IT management costs as they will get 24*7 single window support and managed services from TTBS.

Vishal Rally, Sr. VP & Head - Product, Marketing and Commercial, Tata Teleservices, "TTBS has been at the forefront of accelerating and simplifying digital transformation of businesses. With our vast network across the country and unparalleled cloud managed services, we are well entrenched to take Microsoft Azure to SMBs along with our comprehensive portfolio of solutions and offer a superior cloud infrastructure that empowers them to jumpstart their cloud journey in a secured, scalable manner and at an economical price point."

Tata Teleservices, along with its subsidiary Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) (TTML), is a growing market leader in the Enterprise space. It offers a comprehensive portfolio of voice, data and managed services to enterprises and carriers in the country under the brand name TTBS.

Tata Teleservices has an extensive, high quality and robust wireline network and offers its products and services in more than 60 cities across India. Tata Teleservices has one of the largest enterprise-focused teams in the industry with deep customer engagement and technology orientation offering focused sales and service experience to customers.

TTML reported a net loss of Rs 287.49 crore in Q2 FY23 as against net loss of Rs 313.63 crore in Q2 FY22. Net sales rose 3.3% year on year to Rs 277.66 crore in Q2 September 2022.

Shares of TTML rose 0.55% to Rs 100.10 on th BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)