Marico Ltd extends upmove

Marico Ltd is quoting at Rs 373.3, up 0.01% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 5.58% in last one year as compared to a 3.8% gain in NIFTY and a 10.97% gain in the Nifty FMCG.

Marico Ltd is up for a fifth straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 373.3, up 0.01% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.44% on the day, quoting at 11435.15. The Sensex is at 38679.46, up 0.39%. Marico Ltd has added around 5.89% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which Marico Ltd is a constituent, has added around 0.89% in last one month and is currently quoting at 31726.15, up 0.28% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 12.24 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 31.64 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark August futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 374.5, up 0.23% on the day. Marico Ltd is down 5.58% in last one year as compared to a 3.8% gain in NIFTY and a 10.97% gain in the Nifty FMCG index.

The PE of the stock is 47.72 based on TTM earnings ending June 20.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)