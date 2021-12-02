Maruti Suzuki India November 2021 total production nos. fall 3% Y-o-Y

Maruti Suzuki India's total production (Passenger Vehicles + Light Commercial Vehicles) fell 3.10% to 1,45,560 units in November 2021 over 1,50,221 units in November 2020.

Sequentially, the total production grew 7.99% to 1,45,560 units in November 2021 from 1,34,779 units in November 2020.

Light Commercial Vehicles production numbers slipped 2.99% to 3,535 in November 2021 as compared to 3,644 units in November 2020. Total Passenger Vehicles production numbers declined 3.10% to 1,42,025 units in November 2021 as against 1,46,577 units in November 2020.

Yesterday, the car major announced that its total sales fell 9.16% to 1,39,184 units in November 2021 as against 1,53,223 units in November 2020. Total sales in the month included domestic sales of 1,13,017 units (down 18.67% Y-o-Y), sales to other OEM of 4,774 units (down 9.29% Y-o-Y) and its highest ever monthly exports of 21,393 units (up 137.59% Y-o-Y).

"The shortage of electronic components had a minor impact on the production of vehicles during the month. The shortage primarily affected the production of vehicles sold in domestic market. The company took all possible measures to minimise the impact," Maruti Suzuki India had said in a statement. Meanwhile, the car major is expecting an adverse impact on vehicle production in Haryana and Gujarat plants in December 2021 owing to electronic components supply constraint.

"Owing to a supply constraint of electronic components due to the semiconductor shortage situation, the company is expecting an adverse impact on vehicle production in the month of December 2021 in both Haryana and its contract manufacturing company, Suzuki Motor Gujarat (SMG) in Gujarat," the car major said in a statement on Tuesday, 30 November 2020. Though the situation is quite dynamic, it is currently estimated that the total vehicle production volume across both locations could be around 80% to 85% of normal production, it added.

Separately, Maruti Suzuki India had intimated regarding a price increase of Rs 8,000 in EECO car model (all non-cargo variants) effective from 30 November 2021, due to introduction of passenger airbag.

The car major's net profit dropped 65.7% to Rs 486.90 crore in Q2 FY22 as against Rs 1,419.60 crore in Q2 FY21. Net sales rose 9.1% Y-o-Y (year-on-year) to Rs 19,300.50 crore during the quarter.

Shares of Maruti Suzuki India were up 0.56% at Rs 7,315.75 on BSE. Maruti Suzuki India is engaged in the manufacture, purchase and sale of motor vehicles, components and spare parts (automobiles).

