Maruti Suzuki India opens booking for 3rd generation WagonR

India has opened the bookings for the 3rd generation WagonR at its authorized network across the country. The Big New WagonR will be launched in its newest in the coming weeks.

The Big New WagonR drives ahead with its unique characteristics of space and comfort from its outgoing version. The new WagonR gets bigger with enhanced comfort. The car's sturdy and masculine look with true tall boy design makes for a strong road presence.

It is powered by the advanced K-series engine offering high fuel efficiency and an unmatched driving experience.

The Big New WagonR now comes with a new 1.2 L engine option that delivers powerful and impressive performance coupled with great fuel economy. Customers will also have the choice of 1.0 L engine for the all-new WagonR. Maruti Suzuki's will also be offered in the new WagonR. The Auto Gear Shift (AGS) offers hassle-free drive in stop-go traffic with no compromise on fuel efficiency.

For next gen connected customers, for the first time is going to offer the most innovative infotainment experience in the Big New WagonR. The will not just let you listen to latest music but also let you surf news, get latest updates on weather and locate eateries around.

