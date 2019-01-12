TRF appoints CFO and Company Secretary

JUST IN
with effect from 11 January 2019

TRF announced the appointment of Shaktishree Das as Chief Financial Officer of the Company with effect from 16 January 2019. The company has appointed Subhashish Datta, a qualified Company Secretary (Membership No. FCS7584) as Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of the Company with immediate effect i.e 11 January 2019 in place of Pankaj Kumar Choubey who has stepped down from the post of Company Secretary and Compliance Offier.

