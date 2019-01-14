Board of Directors of Tata Sponge Iron appoints directors

-
At meeting held on 12 January 2019The Board of Directors of Tata Sponge Iron at its meeting held on 12 January 2019 has approved the appointment of T V Narendran as an Additional (Non-Executive) Director w.e.f., 12 January 2019. The Board also appointed T. V. Narendran as Chairman of the Company w.e.f., 12 January 2019.
The Board appointed Koushik Chatterjee as an Additional (Non-Executive) Director of the Company, Dr. Sougata Ray as an Additional (Independent) Director of the Company and Bimlendra Jha as an Additional (Non-Executive) Director of the Company w.e.f., 12 January 2019.
