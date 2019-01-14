Board of Directors of Tata Sponge Iron appoints directors

JUST IN
Tejas Networks signs MoU with Govt. of Kerala

At meeting held on 12 January 2019

The Board of Directors of Tata Sponge Iron at its meeting held on 12 January 2019 has approved the appointment of T V Narendran as an Additional (Non-Executive) Director w.e.f., 12 January 2019. The Board also appointed T. V. Narendran as Chairman of the Company w.e.f., 12 January 2019.

The Board appointed Koushik Chatterjee as an Additional (Non-Executive) Director of the Company, Dr. Sougata Ray as an Additional (Independent) Director of the Company and Bimlendra Jha as an Additional (Non-Executive) Director of the Company w.e.f., 12 January 2019.

First Published: Mon, January 14 2019. 09:15 IST

