Maruti Suzuki India produces 1.44 lakh units in June 2022

Maruti Suzuki India achieved total production of 144,409 units in June 2022 compared to 165,576 units in June 2021.

The shortage of electronic components had a minor impact on the production of vehicles during the month.

There was a difference in number of working days in June 2022 and June 2021 as the Company observed annual maintenance shutdown during June 2022, whereas last year, it had to advance its annual maintenance shutdown from June 2021 to May 2021

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)