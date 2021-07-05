Piramal Enterprises allots NCDs aggregating Rs 125.19 cr

-
ALSO READ
Piramal Enterprises unit to acquire 100% stake in Hemmo Pharmaceuticals
Sensex tanks 930 pts; February WPI inflation at 4.17%
Barometers end flat on late-hour buying; Nifty ends above 15,650; metal shares tumble
Benchmarks end almost flat; Adani Group stocks rally
Market crawls higher amid high volatility, Nifty settles above 15,800 mark
-
On private placement basisPiramal Enterprises has allotted 1,250 Secured, Rated, Listed, Redeemable Principal Protected, Market Linked Non-Convertible Debentures ('Debentures') each having a face value of Rs.10,00,000/-, at a further issue price of Rs. 10,01,521/- per Debenture, aggregating to Rs. 125.19 crore on private placement basis. These Debentures are proposed to be listed on Debt Market segment of NSE.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU