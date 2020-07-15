Maruti Suzuki India recalls 1.34 lakh WagonR and Baleno for fuel pump issue

Maruti Suzuki India today proactively announced to voluntarily undertake a recall for WagonR (1 Litre) manufactured between 15 November 2018 and 15 October 2019 and Baleno (Petrol) manufactured between 08 January 2019 and 04 November 2019.

The recall will cover 134,885 vehicles of both these models.

The Company will inspect 56,663 units of WagonR and 78,222 units of Baleno for a possible issue with the Fuel Pump. Faulty part will be replaced, free of cost.

