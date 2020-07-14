Board of Power Finance Corporation approves change in object clause

At meeting held on 14 July 2020

The Board of Power Finance Corporation at its meeting held on 14 July 2020 has in accordance with the approval of Ministry of Power vide letter dated 13 July 2020 has accorded its approval for amendments in the object clause of memorandum of association for incorporating emerging business opportunities in the changed business environment.

