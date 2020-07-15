Majesco implements Robotic Process Automation for United Educators

Majesco announced its Technology Services unit enabled United Educators (UE) to successfully implement Robotic Process Automation (RPA) to optimize business operations by reducing manual processes and improving the customer experience.

UE is education's answer to the distinct risks and opportunities surrounding every school and campus today. Created by the member institutions it serves, UE is an education-specific liability insurance company, mission-driven to understand and respond to its 1,600 members, their challenges, and the complex pace of change affecting education.

Additionally, Majesco helped UE design and automate a standard schedule based on business need.

This schedule and tracking system, in addition to business rules, allows UE to schedule run times throughout the year to help improve operational efficiency. For example, with the custom RPA, UE is now able to automate pre-renewal underwriting processes during their busiest season - an improvement of 75% compared to the manual process.

