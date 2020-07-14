Motherson Sumi Systems receives revision in ratings from India Ratings & Research

Motherson Sumi Systems announced that India Ratings and Research has revised the credit ratings for various instruments as under -

Term loan (Rs 1137 crore) - IND AAA/ Negative Fund based working capital limits (Rs 600 crore) - IND AAA/ Negative / IND A1+ Non fund based working capital limits (Rs 100 crore) - IND AAA/ Negative / IND A1+ Commercial paper (Rs 150 crore) - IND A1+ Non convertible debentures (Rs 500 crore) - IND AAA/ Negative

