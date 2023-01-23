Maruti Suzuki India recalls 11,177 Grand Vitara Vehicles

-
For inspection and replacement of suspected defect in rear seat belt mounting bracketsMaruti Suzuki India has recalled 11,177 Grand Vitara vehicles manufactured between 8 August 2022 and 15 November 2022.
It is suspected that there is a possible defect in Rear Seat Belt mounting brackets (Parts), which in a rare case, may loosen in the long run and impact its functionality.
Vehicle owners will be receiving communication from Maruti Suzuki authorized dealer workshops for inspection and replacement of the affected parts, free of cost.
