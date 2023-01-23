Wipro recognized as a 2023 Top Employer in 11 countries

-
Wipro was ranked as #1 Top Employer in Switzerland, #2 in Germany, UK and Europe, and #3 in France and US.
Being certified as a Top Employer showcases an organization's dedication to a better world of work and exhibits this through excellent HR policies and people practices.
The Top Employers Institute program certifies organizations based on the participation and results of their HR Best Practices Survey.
This survey covers six HR domains consisting of 20 topics including People Strategy, Work Environment, Talent Acquisition, Learning, Diversity, Equity & Inclusion, Wellbeing and more.
