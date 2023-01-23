Axis Bank allots 1 lakh equity shares under ESOP

Axis Bank has allotted 1,00,309 equity shares of Rs. 2/- each of the Bank on 23 January 2023 pursuant to exercise of stock options under its ESOP Scheme.

The paid up share capital of the Bank has accordingly increased from Rs. 615,09,89,930 (307,54,94,965 equity shares of Rs. 2/- each) to Rs. 615,11,90,548 (307,55,95,274 equity shares of Rs. 2/- each).

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)