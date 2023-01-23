Tata Motors delists ADSs from NYSE

With effect from 23 January 2023

Tata Motors confirmed that the voluntary delisting of its American Depositary Shares (the ADSs), representing Ordinary Shares of the Company, from the New York Stock Exchange (the NYSE) will become effective close of trading on the NYSE on 23 January 2023. This follows the filing by the Company of Form 25 with the Securities and Exchange Commission on 13 January 2023.

