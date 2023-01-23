JUST IN
TCS ranks #1 in customer satisfaction in France

In Whitelane Research 2022 IT Sourcing Study

Tata Consultancy Services has been ranked number one in customer satisfaction in France for the fourth consecutive year, in an independent survey of CxOs of the country's top IT spending organizations.

The Whitelane Research 2022 IT Sourcing Study, conducted in cooperation with Timspirit, surveyed 165 business leaders, covering 480 IT contracts. TCS received an overall satisfaction score of 87% (+3% vs 2021), 16 percentage points higher than the industry average.

First Published: Mon, January 23 2023. 19:00 IST

