Maruti Suzuki India recalls 5,002 Super Carry vehicles

Maruti Suzuki India has announced to recall 5,002 Super Carry vehicles manufactured between 4 May 2022 and 30 July 2022.

The recall is being undertaken for inspection and torquing of a bolt attached to seat belt buckle bracket of co-driver seat.

It is suspected that there is a possible defect in bolt torquing, which in a rare case, may loosen in the long run

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)