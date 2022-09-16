Ambuja Cements appoints new board members

-
ALSO READ
Ambuja Cements ranked as India's Most Trusted Cement Brand in 2022 by TRA Research
Adani Group to acquire Holcim's entire stakes in Ambuja Cements and ACC
Markets drift higher in early trade
Cement stocks decline after UltraTech announces Rs 12,886-crore capex plan
Ambuja Cement slips after Q1 PAT declines 25% YoY to Rs 495 cr
-
With effect from 16 September 2022The Board of Ambuja Cements has appointed the following directors:
I. Non-Executive Non-Independent Directors:
Gautam Adani, Chairman 8- Non-Executive, Non-Independent Director (DIN :00006273);
Karan Adani, Non-Executive and Non-Independent Director (DIN:03088095):
M.R. Kumar, Non-Executive Non-Independent Director, representing Life Insurance Corporation (DIN:03628755)
II. Independent Directors:
Maheswar Sahu, Independent Director (DIN:00034051)
Rajnish Kumar, Independent Director (DIN:05328267)
Ameet Desai, Independent Director (DIN:00007116)
Purvi Sheth Independent Women Director (DIN: 06449636)
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU