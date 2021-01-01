Maruti Suzuki India registers 20% growth in December sales

Maruti Suzuki India posted total sales of 160,226 units in month of December 2020 compared to 133,296 units in December 2019, recording a growth of 20.2%.

Total sales include domestic sales of 146,480 units and 3,808 units for other OEMs.

In addition, the Company exported 9,938 units in December 2020.

In Q3 (FY 2020-21), the company sold 495,897 units and registered a growth of 13.4% over the same period previous year.

