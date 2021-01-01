IDBI Bank completes sale of 23% stake in IDBI Federal Life Insurance Company

-
ALSO READ
Federal Bank signs agreement to acquire up to 4% stake in IDBI Federal Life Insurance Co.
Federal Bank to hike stake in IDBI Federal Life Insurance
IDBI Bank plans to raise Rs 11000 cr
Board of IDBI Bank approves fund raising up to Rs 6000 cr via QIP issue
IDBI Bank hits the roof on turnaround Q1 numbers
-
IDBI Federal Life Insurance Company rebranded as Ageas Federal Life Insurance CompanyIDBI Bank has completed sale transaction of its 23% stake in IDBI Federal Life Insurance Company to Ageas Insurance International JV on 31 December 2020 pursuant to receipt of the requisite regulatory approvals. Pursuant to sale of 23% holding representing 18,40,00,000 shares to Ageas for a consideration of Rs.507.10 crore, IDBI Bank's shareholding in IFLI now stands at 25% from the earlier 48%. Following this transaction, the joint venture has been rebranded as Ageas Federal Life Insurance Company.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU