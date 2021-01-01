Interglobe Aviation intimates of hacking incident

Interglobe Aviation announced that some of the company's servers were subject to a hacking incident earlier this month. The company was able to restore the systems in a very short span of time with minimal impact.

There were some segments of data servers that were breached - so, there is a possibility that some internal documents may get uploaded by the hackers on public websites and platforms. The company realises the seriousness of the issue, and are continuing to engage with all relevant experts and law enforcement to ensure that the incident is investigated in detail.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)