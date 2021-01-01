Indiabulls Real Estate announces change in directorate

-
-
With effect from 31 December 2020Indiabulls Real Estate has appointed Mehul Johnson (DIN: 00016075) as an Executive Director, designated as Jt. Managing Director and Key Managerial Personnel, on the Board of the Company, for a period of 5 years, with effect from 31 December 2020, in place of Vishal Damani (DIN: 00358082), who has resigned w.e.f. 31 December 2020, due to his personal reasons
