M&M and Ford mutually end plan for proposed joint venture

Mahindra & Mahindra and Ford Motor Company have mutually, amicably determined they will not complete a previously announced automotive joint venture between their companies. The action followed passing of the 31 December 2020 longstop, or expiration, date of a definitive agreement the organizations entered into in October 2019.

According to the companies, the outcome was driven by fundamental changes in global economic and business conditions - caused, in part, by the global pandemic - since the agreement was first announced.

Those changes influenced separate decisions by Ford and Mahindra to reassess their respective capital allocation priorities.

Mahindra said that this decision will not have any impact on its product plan. It is well positioned in its core true SUV DNA and product platforms with a strong focus on financial performance. In addition, Mahindra is accelerating its efforts to establish leadership in electric SUVs.

