Maruti Suzuki India sells 1.62 lakh units in July 2021

Maruti Suzuki India has sold 162,462 units in month of July 2021 compared to 108,064 units in July 2020.

Total sales in the month include domestic sales of 136,500 units, sales to other OEM of 4,738 units and exports of 21,224 units.

While the domestic sales in July 2021 is better than that of July'20, a comparison is not meaningful because July 2020 had a much lower base due to pandemic related disruptions.

