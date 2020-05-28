Maruti Suzuki India ties up with HDFC Bank for consumer finance schemes

Maruti Suzuki India has joined hands with HDFC Bank to offer bouquet of flexible finance schemes for new car buyers.

Under the special tie up, Maruti Suzuki customers can avail a variety of retail finance schemes from HDFC Bank including: A. Step up EMI plus balloon scheme with a very low initial EMI of Rs 1,111/- per lakh for loan tenure of 84 months B. EMI starting from Rs 899 for first six months for salaried and first three months for self-employed customers C.

Flexi EMI scheme with an option to choose low EMIs for 3 months every year for the tenor of the loan

The loans will be sanctioned as per applicable policy of HDFC Bank. In addition, in view of the current social distancing norms and the need to reduce physical documentation, HDFC Bank would also be offering Maruti Suzuki customers the option of a post approval digital disbursement. This is an industry first solution through its Zip Drive and Digital end-to-end programme for non HDFC Bank customers as well.

