Oil India intimates of blowout at Baghjan Oilfield

Oil India announced that at around 10.30 AM on 27 May 2020, the producing well of Baghjan 5 under Baghjan Oilfield of Oil India in Tinsukia district suddenly became very active while work over operations were on.

As a consequence the ongoing operations had to be immediately suspended and the well started releasing natural gas in an uncontrolled manner. All efforts have been made to mobilize men and equipment at the site so that the well can be brought under control. Further, the Crisis Management Team from ONGCL, Nazira has been mobilized to assist OIL's efforts to control the well at the earliest.

The blow out happened while work over operations were going on to produce gas from a new sand (oil & gas bearing reservoir) at a depth of 3729 metres. Earlier the well was producing around 1 lakh Standard Cubic Metre per day (SCMD) of gas from a depth of 3870 metres.

All arrangements are being made now to bring the well under control as per plan below:

1. Adequate water spraying

2. Taking all adequate safety measures, install BOP (Blow out Preventer)

Efforts have been made to vacate the local residents residing within the vicinity of the well to safe places and arrangements have been made for their fooding and lodging.

Experts from OIL have reached the site and all-out effort are on to control the well.

The workover operations were being carried out by Chartered Hire Rig owned by M/s John Energy under the supervision of OIL.

