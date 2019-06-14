Hexaware Technologies acquires Mobiquity Inc

-
For total consideration of USD 182 mnHexaware Technologies announced the acquisition of Mobiquity Inc for a total consideration of ~ $182 million.
Headquartered in the US, and with a global presence across 3 continents, Mobiquity is one of the largest independent customer experience consulting firms that specializes in creating frictionless multi-channel digital experiences using cloud technologies. They are one of the very few Digital Customer Experience Consulting Partners for AWS and are experts at leveraging some of the most sophisticated capabilities of AWS.
