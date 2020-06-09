L&T delivers 1250 MT-Cryostat base for nuclear fusion project in France

L&T Heavy Engineering - manufactured 1250 MT-Cryostat base, the single largest section of the World's Largest Nuclear Fusion Reactor, was successfully lifted and placed into a Reactor building in France recently, accomplishing a major milestone in the nuclear engineering world.

It will be noteworthy to mention that assembly tools of Cryostat were delivered during the lockdown by the Heavy Engineering arm of Larsen & Toubro to ensure the uninterrupted assembly of Cryostat in Reactor pit in southern France. The cryostat forms the vacuum-tight container surrounding the reactor vacuum vessel and the superconducting magnets and acts essentially as a very large refrigerator.

The reactor base, the single largest and heaviest Tokamak component of the world's largest stainless-steel, high-vacuum, pressure chamber Cryostat, will eventually contain the rest of the reactor.

L&T has also delivered the Lower Cylinder of the Cryostat in March 2019 and Upper Cylinder in Mar 2020.

The final part, the Top Lid Sectors will be dispatched from Hazira in July 2020. The project scope for L&T Heavy Engineering is divided into three parts, firstly manufacturing and shipping of all subassembly sections from L&T Hazira, Gujarat, then constructing a temporary workshop at the project site in France for assembling the cryostat sections into large assemblies and lastly to integrate the cryostat inside the Tokamak Reactor building.

