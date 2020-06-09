Affle India to acquire Appnext app - a discovery and recommendation platform

Affle India announced the signing of definitive agreements to acquire full control of Appnext, Singapore and 100% IP of Appnext app discovery and recommendation platform with immediate effect. Affle will initially acquire 66.67% equity ownership in Appnext Singapore, with a clear path to acquire 100% equity ownership upon attainment of mutually agreed growth targets.

Appnext's app discovery and recommendation platform enables top mobile handset manufacturers (OEMs) and apps developers to deliver personalized app recommendations to mobile users globally.

Appnext blends app recommendations as a service that integrates seamlessly with the users' daily mobile journey. Utilizing its proprietary 'Timeline' technology, Appnext predicts which apps the users are likely to use next. With 300 million daily active users, 20+ on-device daily interactions through strategic OEM partnerships and 60,000+ apps, Appnext is the leading independent app recommendation platform delivering over 4 billion app recommendations per day.

