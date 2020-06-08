JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

Roselabs Finance reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.03 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Business Standard

Axis Bank allots 30,400 equity shares under ESOP

Topics
Business Finance

Capital Market 

Axis Bank has allotted 30,400 equity shares of Rs. 2/- each of the Bank on 8 June 2020, pursuant to exercise of stock options under its ESOP Scheme.

The paid up share capital of the Bank will accordingly increase from Rs. 564,39,35, 118 (282,19,67,559 equity shares of Rs. 2/- each) to Rs. 564,39,95,918 (282,19,97,959 equity shares of Rs. 2/- each).

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, June 08 2020. 16:47 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU