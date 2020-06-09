JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

GoI Announces Sale Of Three Dated Securities For Rs 30,000 crore

Affle India to acquire Appnext app - a discovery and recommendation platform
Business Standard

KDDL intimates of closure of three 'Ethos' stores

Topics
Business Finance

Capital Market 

KDDL announced that its subsidiary, Ethos, has closed the operations of the Ethos stores situated at the following addresses:-

(a) Tissot Boutique, Unit no GF-23, The Pavillion, Senapati Bapat Marg, Shivaji Nagar, Pune 411005

(b) G-3, DB City Mall, Khasra 1511 & 1509, Arera Hills, Opp.

MP Nagar, Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh

(c) Shop No. T01-1-681, Kempegowda International Airport, Devanahalli, Bengaluru 560 300, Karnataka

The total number of stores as on date is now 50 only.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, June 09 2020. 09:16 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU