KDDL intimates of closure of three 'Ethos' stores

KDDL announced that its subsidiary, Ethos, has closed the operations of the Ethos stores situated at the following addresses:-

(a) Tissot Boutique, Unit no GF-23, The Pavillion, Senapati Bapat Marg, Shivaji Nagar, Pune 411005

(b) G-3, DB City Mall, Khasra 1511 & 1509, Arera Hills, Opp.

MP Nagar, Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh

(c) Shop No. T01-1-681, Kempegowda International Airport, Devanahalli, Bengaluru 560 300, Karnataka

The total number of stores as on date is now 50 only.

