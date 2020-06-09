KDDL intimates of closure of three 'Ethos' stores

-
ALSO READ
B'luru airport processes 1,525 MT of perishable cargo in April
Guatemalan national intercepted at Bengaluru airport egests 150 cocaine capsules
B'galuru airport re-opens, provides 'contactless' experience
BLR airport inks pact with KUNZ GmbH, to get disabled aircraft
Coronavirus: Karnataka Health Minister pays surprise visit to Bengaluru airport
-
KDDL announced that its subsidiary, Ethos, has closed the operations of the Ethos stores situated at the following addresses:-
(a) Tissot Boutique, Unit no GF-23, The Pavillion, Senapati Bapat Marg, Shivaji Nagar, Pune 411005
(b) G-3, DB City Mall, Khasra 1511 & 1509, Arera Hills, Opp.
MP Nagar, Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh
(c) Shop No. T01-1-681, Kempegowda International Airport, Devanahalli, Bengaluru 560 300, Karnataka
The total number of stores as on date is now 50 only.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU