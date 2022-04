Maruti Suzuki recalls 19,731 units of EECO model

To rectify incorrect marking of wheel rim size

Maruti Suzuki India has announced to proactively and voluntarily recall 19,731 units of its EECO model. The recall is being undertaken to inspect and rectify 'incorrect marking of wheel rim size', if any, on the wheel in some of these vehicles.

In a routine inspection, Maruti Suzuki found that in some units of EECO, manufactured between 19 July 2021 and 5 October 2021, the wheel rim size was incorrectly marked. This issue has no implication on performance, safety or environment.

