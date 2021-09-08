Maruti Suzuki's production declines 8% in August

The car major's total auto production fell by 8% to 113,937 units in August 2021 as compared to 123,769 units produced in August 2020.

Total passenger vehicle production figures declined 8.25% to 111,368 units in August 2021 compared with 121,381 units in August 2020. Meanwhile, production of Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV) production increased by 7.58% to 2,569 units in August 2021 as against 1,266 units in August 2020.

Maruti Suzuki India said that the sales volume of the company in August 2021 was affected due to electronic components shortage.

Shares of Maruti Suzuki were trading 0.38% lower at Rs 6,850.55, in early trade.

Maruti Suzuki India is engaged in the manufacture, purchase and sale of motor vehicles, components and spare parts (automobiles).

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)