TVS Motor strengthens presence in South Africa

The two-wheeler and three-wheeler manufacturer has announced its new distribution partnership with ETG Logistics (ETGL).

ETG Logistics (ETGL) is a division of ETG (Export Trading Group) - a global conglomerate present in 48 countries with expertise across various industries. ETGL will operate 30 dealerships for TVS Motor Company in South Africa as part of this partnership. The company will also support TVS Motor Company with dedicated sales, service, spares and customer relationship management (CRM), including the assembly set-up and training centre in Johannesburg.

TVS Motor Company will launch products such as TVS Apache series, TVS HLX series, TVS NTORQ 125 and TVS Duramax Cargo in South Africa. The premium motorcycle series, TVS Apache, will cater to the aspirations of the customers and the global favorite, TVS HLX, will provide last-mile connectivity for both personal commute and commercial delivery segments. TVS NTORQ 125, a revolutionary Bluetooth enabled scooter, will address Gen Z's superior style, performance and technology promise. The three-wheeler Duramax Cargo will carve a niche segment in the delivery space with an economical TCO offering.

TVS Motor Company reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 14.72 crore in Q1 FY22 as compared to a net loss of Rs 182.79 crore registered in Q1 FY21. Net sales soared 141.80% to Rs 4,689.34 crore in Q1 FY22 from Rs 1,939.65 crore posted in Q1 FY21.

TVS Motor Company, part of the TVS Group, is a two and three-wheeler manufacturer.

Shares of TVS Motor Company shed 1.05% to Rs 548.05 on BSE.

