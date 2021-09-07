Ujjivan Financial Services Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Prestige Estates Projects Ltd, Triveni Turbine Ltd, Sobha Ltd and Tinplate Company of India Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 07 September 2021.

Ujjivan Financial Services Ltd tumbled 9.97% to Rs 137.7 at 14:50 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 3.15 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 72228 shares in the past one month.

Prestige Estates Projects Ltd crashed 6.17% to Rs 450.55. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 2.42 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 99835 shares in the past one month.

Triveni Turbine Ltd lost 5.86% to Rs 139.75. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 94034 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 64752 shares in the past one month.

Sobha Ltd plummeted 5.72% to Rs 770.8. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 21671 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 19494 shares in the past one month.

Tinplate Company of India Ltd fell 5.02% to Rs 281. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.14 lakh shares in the past one month.

