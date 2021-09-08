Wipro, Securonix announce partnership to deliver managed security services

-
ALSO READ
Wipro partners with Securonix for providing managed security services
Subex partners with SkyLab to provide cybersecurity solutions for shipping industry
Seqrite research uncovers APT campaign on critical infrastructure PSUs
Subex partners SkyLab to offer cybersecurity solutions and services to maritime sector
Wipro partners with IP Infusion to drive disaggregated network solutions
-
Wipro announced a partnership with Securonix, a Gartner Magic Quadrant Leader SIEM (Security Information and Event Management) vendor, and provider of the Securonix Security Operations & Analytics Platform.
The partnership brings together Securonix's cloud-first SIEM, analytics-driven detection and automated response tools with Wipro's global reach and cybersecurity intelligence capabilities to provide organizations with improved governance and security threat protection.
Cybersecurity today spans several niches including 24/7 security monitoring, incident response and digital forensics, security orchestration and automation, security data lakes, threat intelligence, vulnerability management, host and endpoint security, application security and network security, among others. Managed security services can enable CISO's (Chief Information Security Officers) and Cyber Operations teams navigate challenges faced in these areas and beyond.
Wipro joins other global service providers in partnering Securonix to bolster their managed security offerings. Augmented with Securonix Jupiter, Securonix's end-to-end security operations platform delivers enhanced detection and response, improved user experience, and optimized cost and performance.
Through the partnership with Securonix, Wipro aims to improve businesses' cyber organizational effectiveness, resiliency, and achieve a cost effective positive security posture. The services provided are backed by Security Operations Center (SOC) best practices, regulatory and compliance requirements, as well as cyber-risk advisory and assurance. These SOC services that empower organizational resilience can be delivered from Wipro's global Cyber Defense Centers (CDCs), offshore or onsite operation and development centers (ODC), client SOC / CDC premises or through a hybrid model.
Tony Buffomante, Senior Vice President and Global Head, Cybersecurity and Risk Services, Wipro said, Our partnership with Securonix is playing a key role in Wipro managed security services and underscores the larger industry need for realtime analytics combined with a world-class detection and incident response platform.
Shares of Wipro fell 1.84% to settle at Rs 674.20 yesterday, 7 September 2021.
Wipro is a leading global information technology, consulting and business process services company.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU