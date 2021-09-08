Wipro, Securonix announce partnership to deliver managed security services

Wipro announced a partnership with Securonix, a Gartner Magic Quadrant Leader SIEM (Security Information and Event Management) vendor, and provider of the Securonix Security Operations & Analytics Platform.

The partnership brings together Securonix's cloud-first SIEM, analytics-driven detection and automated response tools with Wipro's global reach and cybersecurity intelligence capabilities to provide organizations with improved governance and security threat protection.

Cybersecurity today spans several niches including 24/7 security monitoring, incident response and digital forensics, security orchestration and automation, security data lakes, threat intelligence, vulnerability management, host and endpoint security, application security and network security, among others. Managed security services can enable CISO's (Chief Information Security Officers) and Cyber Operations teams navigate challenges faced in these areas and beyond.

Wipro joins other global service providers in partnering Securonix to bolster their managed security offerings. Augmented with Securonix Jupiter, Securonix's end-to-end security operations platform delivers enhanced detection and response, improved user experience, and optimized cost and performance.

Through the partnership with Securonix, Wipro aims to improve businesses' cyber organizational effectiveness, resiliency, and achieve a cost effective positive security posture. The services provided are backed by Security Operations Center (SOC) best practices, regulatory and compliance requirements, as well as cyber-risk advisory and assurance. These SOC services that empower organizational resilience can be delivered from Wipro's global Cyber Defense Centers (CDCs), offshore or onsite operation and development centers (ODC), client SOC / CDC premises or through a hybrid model.

Tony Buffomante, Senior Vice President and Global Head, Cybersecurity and Risk Services, Wipro said, Our partnership with Securonix is playing a key role in Wipro managed security services and underscores the larger industry need for realtime analytics combined with a world-class detection and incident response platform.

Shares of Wipro fell 1.84% to settle at Rs 674.20 yesterday, 7 September 2021.

Wipro is a leading global information technology, consulting and business process services company.

