Maruti Suzuki's production rises 34% in December

Maruti Suzuki India said its total production increased by 33.79% to 1,55,127 units in December 2020 from 1,15,949 units produced in December 2019.

Total passenger vehicle production rose by 33.5% to 1,53,475 units in December 2020 from 1,14,962 units in December 2019. Production of Light Commercial Vehicles (LCV) jumped by 67.3% to 1652 units in December 2020 over December 2019.

Shares of Maruti Suzuki India are trading 0.29% higher at Rs 7,655.50 on BSE. The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 6 January 2021.

Maruti Suzuki India is engaged in the manufacture, purchase and sale of motor vehicles, components and spare parts (automobiles).

