Maruti Suzuki to recall 5002 super carry vehicles

Maruti Suzuki India said that the company has announced to recall 5,002 super carry vehicles manufactured between 4 May 2022 and 30 July 2022.

The auto maker said that the recall is being undertaken for inspection and torquing of a bolt attached to seat belt buckle bracket of co-driver seat. It is suspected that there is a possible defect in bolt torquing, which in a rare case, may loosen in the long run.

"Affected vehicle owners will be receiving communication from Maruti Suzuki authorized workshops for inspection and repair (free of cost), the company said in a statement.

Maruti Suzuki India is engaged in the manufacture, purchase and sale of motor vehicles, components, and spare parts (automobiles).

The company's net profit jumped 129.8% to Rs 1,012.8 crore on 50.52% rise in net sales to Rs 25,286.3 crore in Q1 FY23 over Q1 FY22.

The scrip shed 0.21% to end at Rs 9225.60 on the BSE on Friday.

