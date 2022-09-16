Inox Wind Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Elgi Equipments Ltd, Vedanta Ltd, Astral Ltd and Repco Home Finance Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 16 September 2022.

Elgi Equipments Ltd, Vedanta Ltd, Astral Ltd and Repco Home Finance Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 16 September 2022.

Inox Wind Ltd tumbled 8.23% to Rs 145.05 at 14:46 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 58970 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 79790 shares in the past one month.

Elgi Equipments Ltd crashed 7.26% to Rs 487.2. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.51 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 96428 shares in the past one month.

Vedanta Ltd lost 7.24% to Rs 291.35. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 20.76 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10.34 lakh shares in the past one month.

Astral Ltd shed 7.03% to Rs 2329.95. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 82295 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 35218 shares in the past one month.

Repco Home Finance Ltd fell 6.86% to Rs 238.3. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 38061 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 88498 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)