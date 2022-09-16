Happiest Minds deploys solar plant at its Bengaluru campus

Happiest Minds Technologies announced commissioning of 183 kilowatt peak power (kWp) solar power plant at its Smiles 2 campus in Madivala, Bengaluru.'

The 183 kWp solar power plant deployed by EcoSoch Solar will generate 256 megawatt hours of electricity per year and is estimated to reduce 210 metric tonne (MT) of carbon emissions annually and 5200 MT over its lifecycle.

Happiest Minds aims to achieve carbon neutrality in its operations by 2030 and aspires to be known for its high levels of ESG standards. The new solar power plant is deployed to achieve its vision and be part of a cleaner energy future and building long-term business sustainability.

Venkatraman Narayanan, MD & CFO of Happiest Minds Technologies said, At Happiest Minds, we are consciously embedding sustainability in every aspect of our business by striving for more mindful ways to reduce the impact on the planet, whilst providing digital, agile, and sustainable solutions to our customers.

Happiest Minds' Technologies is an IT company, enabling digital transformation for enterprises and technology providers by delivering seamless customer experiences, business efficiency and actionable insights.

Happiest Minds Technologies' net profit rose 8.1% to Rs 56.34 crore while net sales gained 9.4% to Rs 328.92 crore in Q1 FY23 over Q4 FY22.

Shares of Happiest Minds Technologies were down 1.67% to Rs 1,017.25 on the BSE.

