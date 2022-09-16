Happiest Minds deploys solar plant at its Bengaluru campus

-
ALSO READ
Happiest Minds Tech gains on announcing expansion of Noida campus
Happiest Minds Technologies launches Identity Vigil 2.0
Happiest Minds Technologies achieves Select Partners status from Snowflake
Happiest Minds Technologies expands its Noida facility
Happiest Minds Technologies acquires office space in Bengaluru
-
Happiest Minds Technologies announced commissioning of 183 kilowatt peak power (kWp) solar power plant at its Smiles 2 campus in Madivala, Bengaluru.'The 183 kWp solar power plant deployed by EcoSoch Solar will generate 256 megawatt hours of electricity per year and is estimated to reduce 210 metric tonne (MT) of carbon emissions annually and 5200 MT over its lifecycle.
Happiest Minds aims to achieve carbon neutrality in its operations by 2030 and aspires to be known for its high levels of ESG standards. The new solar power plant is deployed to achieve its vision and be part of a cleaner energy future and building long-term business sustainability.
Venkatraman Narayanan, MD & CFO of Happiest Minds Technologies said, At Happiest Minds, we are consciously embedding sustainability in every aspect of our business by striving for more mindful ways to reduce the impact on the planet, whilst providing digital, agile, and sustainable solutions to our customers.
Happiest Minds' Technologies is an IT company, enabling digital transformation for enterprises and technology providers by delivering seamless customer experiences, business efficiency and actionable insights.
Happiest Minds Technologies' net profit rose 8.1% to Rs 56.34 crore while net sales gained 9.4% to Rs 328.92 crore in Q1 FY23 over Q4 FY22.
Shares of Happiest Minds Technologies were down 1.67% to Rs 1,017.25 on the BSE.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU