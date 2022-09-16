Keynote Financial Services Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Tarapur Transformers Ltd, Meera Industries Ltd, Menon Bearings Ltd and Rushil Decor Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 16 September 2022.

Tarapur Transformers Ltd, Meera Industries Ltd, Menon Bearings Ltd and Rushil Decor Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 16 September 2022.

Keynote Financial Services Ltd lost 10.14% to Rs 122.7 at 14:31 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 11811 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2115 shares in the past one month.

Tarapur Transformers Ltd tumbled 9.91% to Rs 5.27. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 17795 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 19905 shares in the past one month.

Meera Industries Ltd crashed 9.53% to Rs 65. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 16225 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 16573 shares in the past one month.

Menon Bearings Ltd pared 8.35% to Rs 112.5. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.16 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 35664 shares in the past one month.

Rushil Decor Ltd plummeted 8.01% to Rs 600.4. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 8785 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 15941 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)