MAS Financial Services issue CPs worth Rs 55 cr

The company has raised Rs 55 crore via issuance of commercial papers (CP).

The CP were allotted on 13 October 2022. The instrument, offering interest rate of 7.80%, will mature on 31 October 2022. It is rated CARE A1+.

MAS Financial Services is a Gujarat-headquartered NBFC with more than two decades of business operations. The company's business and financing products are primarily focused on middle and lower income customer segments spread across urban, semi urban and rural areas, and including formal and informal sector.

The NBFC reported a 25.5% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 45.95 crore on a 31.4% increase in total income to Rs 205.70 crore in Q1 FY23 over Q1 FY22.

Shares of MAS Financial Services were up 0.15% at Rs 755.35 on Thursday, 13 October 2022.

