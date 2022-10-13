Wipro Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

India Cements Ltd, Indian Hotels Co Ltd, Dishman Carbogen Amcis Ltd and Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 13 October 2022.

Wipro Ltd tumbled 6.71% to Rs 380.4 at 14:45 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 15.87 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6.29 lakh shares in the past one month.

India Cements Ltd lost 4.81% to Rs 238.65. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 5.58 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8.55 lakh shares in the past one month.

Indian Hotels Co Ltd crashed 4.24% to Rs 316.35. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 3.38 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5.3 lakh shares in the past one month.

Dishman Carbogen Amcis Ltd corrected 4.15% to Rs 101.75. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 37499 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 81888 shares in the past one month.

Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd slipped 3.70% to Rs 50.8. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 3.23 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6.84 lakh shares in the past one month.

