Mastek achieves UiPath Services Network certification

Mastek announced that it has achieved the highest level of UiPath technical accreditation by receiving UiPath Services Network (USN) certification.

In achieving UiPath USN status, Mastek has proven expertise and advanced delivery skills required to build and scale end-to-end automation for their clients.

The UiPath Services Network Program provides a framework offering partner differentiation, resources, training, and certifications to ensure mutual customer success. UiPath USN status allows Mastek to gain a competitive edge and provide opportunities for continued growth and certification.

It also helps UiPath leverage Mastek's capabilities to build industry-specific digital solutions powered by the UiPath platform to solve customer problems.

