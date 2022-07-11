Minda Industries allots 28.58 cr equity bonus shares

Minda Industries has allotted 28,58,76,442 equity shares of Rs. 2 each as Bonus Shares to the existing shareholders, whose names are appearing as on the Record Date i.e. 08 July 2022 in the depositories account/ physical register of members.

Consequently, with effect from 11 July 2022, the issued, subscribed and paid-up share capital of the company stands increased to Rs. 114,35,05,768.00 divided into 57,17,52,884 equity shares of Rs. 2 each.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)